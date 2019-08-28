NORFOLK, Va. — The students at Tarrallton Elementary School are getting a new playground!

The elementary school raised $10,000 from the community to supplement $90,000 of City funding already set aside for the new equipment.

Norfolk's City Council accepted the donation at Tuesday night's Council meeting.

The construction of the playground will benefit Tarrallton Elementary School children aged 5-12. The equipment will also include accessible playground elements for all children of all abilities.

“The Tarrallton Elementary students, staff and administration gave us feedback and we listened,” said Director of Recreation, Parks and Open Space Darrell Crittendon. “The cyclo cone climber, accelerator swing, and interactive panels at ground-level are just some of the inclusive features designed for children with autism, sensory disorders, and other special needs. We are glad to partner with NPS to create environments where our children can succeed.”

Tarrallton Elementary School was able to raise money through a fundraising Fun Run back in April of 2019. About $8,000 raised was also through the APEX Fun Run, 2 local businesses contributed another $2,500.

“We are very excited to know that a new playground will be coming to Tarrallton for our students very soon. Everyone involved in our school and the community has worked very hard to make this happen. I can’t thank them enough!” said Tarrallton Principal Michael Swan.

The playground is expected to be completed by this winter.

