Community raises money for Norfolk SWAT team member battling ALS

Michael "Sully" Sullivan, from the Norfolk Police Special Operations Team, is battling ALS. In three days, the community raised more than $28,000 to support him.

NORFOLK, Va. — After news got out that Michael "Sully" Sullivan was battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, the community raised more than $28,000 to support him - and the fundraiser is still open.

Three days ago, the organizer of the fundraiser set the goal at $25,000, to help the family cover gaps in their medical insurance.

The fundraiser's description was written by Sullivan's wife, Laurie. She said her husband has been a member of the Norfolk Police SWAT team for 11 years, and he also served in other positions (on the detective unit and as a patrol officer) for a total of 20 years of service.

"For those who know my husband you can only imagine what this has done to his mentality for being told that he can no longer do what he loves to do," she wrote. "At this time, he can no longer use his hands or arms. His speech is getting slightly slurred and now it is starting to affect his core muscles and needs assistance walking."

ALS is a rarely-occuring disease that destroys the neurons responsible for voluntary muscle movement. The causes haven't been completely determined, and doctors haven't found a way to cure patients from ALS yet.