YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — A community is mourning after a devastating loss.

Wes Pak, the 12-year-old from York County who spent seven years fighting Stage 4 Neuroblastoma, has died.

13News Now spoke with his mom Monday about the mark he left on so many people's lives, and about how you can help others, in Wes' honor.

“He was an example to everyone and I'm no different,” Krista Pak said. “Wes' strength taught me how to be strong.”

Pak said her son was always thinking about others. She said he was wise beyond his years.

“Wes was my role model and he taught me how to keep going,” Pak said.

Wes liked to help others. When he was first diagnosed in 2011, he wanted to give all his toys away to his friends at the clinic who were going through cancer treatment like he was. That inspired Wes' Wish Piles of Smiles for a Child with Cancer toy drive.

Although Wes is gone, his family wants to make sure his memory and legacy lives on. They’re in their 8th year.

“This is our 8th year and we're not stopping,” Pak said.

Wes touched so many lives, not just in York County. Students at York High School came together Monday to honor Pak, wearing their #INSPIREDBYWES t-shirts at school.

Inspired by Pak, United in Grace, a local 501c3 non-profit has been providing Christmas for the local childhood cancer families fighting to save their child’s life. They will be collecting for boys and girls ages newborn to 18 until the last week of November.

Items you can drop off at any location include new, unwrapped toys, gift cards, items for teens, etc.

Last year, Wes and United In Grace donated more than $50,000 in toys, gift cards and presents to the families at CHKD.

Wes’ family and CHKD will deliver the gifts to CHKD December 4th.

