NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — It’s been a while since food was served at the former Surf Rider restaurant next to Shore Drive at the Vinings Landing Marina, but boaters still remember.

“We came here and it was gone, and we were really disappointed it was gone,” Carol Pierce said.

Recently, people at the marina noticed the building was raised off the ground, a possible sign of a new restaurant returning to the space.

“We came back and saw they were doing something with it so we were really excited hoping they would bring it back,” Pierce said.

Longtime resident Louis Glaser said he didn’t expect to see the building raised off the ground.

“I’m surprised that they’re raising it I thought they would level it and put a new one, but I’m not an engineer,” said Glaser.

However, he said he’s not upset about it. He remembers the restaurant being a convenient favorite for people after a long day on the water.

“It was always crowded and they did a really good job,” Glaser said. “I’m excited to understand there’s a new restaurant coming there because I think it will do well if the food is good.”

Plus, Carol Pierce sees the renovation as a sign of what’s happening in Ocean View.

“That side is really building up and beautiful houses are coming in,” she said. “We’re really excited to see this area come to life.”

