CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A common challenge for many people looking for a job and trying to keep one is transportation.

Former New Yorker Lashawn Benn never learned to drive and doesn’t have a license. So, when she recently moved to Hampton Roads, getting to work was a bit of a challenge.

“I would have to figure out transportation day to day. Paying out of pocket a lot more than I should have,” said Benn.

That was until she learned of a program called GoToWork. It’s a ride-sharing service provided by the non-profit organization Childs Foundation. The service picks people up and takes them to and from work.

The company services individuals in need of employment transportation, the general public, reentry, disabled, individuals with revoked or a suspended license, individuals with no means of transportation, and commuters.

The CEO Kiana Childs started the program in 2017 near Richmond, but the service is now expanding to Hampton Roads.

“It’s a way for us to provide a cost-effective service for people going in the same direction. We started partnering with various employers, staffing agencies, the Department of Human Services, and basically starting to understand the need,” said Childs.

Child’s said their goal is to provide rides to work for people with limited transportation, socioeconomic barriers, or for people just getting back on their feet. Partnering with agencies and employers has allowed GoToWork to assist with staffing needs, reducing cost in employee turnover, and ensuring employees are utilizing reliable transportation.

“What we are doing is connecting areas where there are obstacles with maybe the timing of public transportation getting from one area to the other. A lot of warehousing jobs and blue-collar jobs are more on the outskirts of cities, and a lot of times there’s just either not enough funding or enough options for people to get from some of the urban areas of town to the suburb areas,” said Child’.

GoToWork helps people dealing with barriers such as suspended license, limited hours of operation and service areas within public transportation, unlicensed patrons, and reentry. Newport News Sheriff’s Office Re-entry program is currently evaluating a contract with the company.

“We are currently evaluating the program. While no decision has been made, we like what we’re hearing so far,” said the Newport News Sheriff's Office.

To enroll, a quote is provided online or by phone. People will need to provide a pickup and drop address, and the total days worked per week for individual quotes. Agencies are issued referral forms to allow enrollment to be completed by email or fax. A debit or credit card is required to utilize services.

GoToWork operates 7 days per week from 5 a.m. to midnight and costs $50 a week round trip. Prices vary was discounts for longer distances.

