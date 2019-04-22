NORFOLK, Va. —

The 2019 Virginia International Tattoo will pay homage to groundbreaking servicewomen with its centerpiece: “Salute to Women in Military.”

This year the event will tell the compelling stories of extinguished women from April 25-28.

Participants from eight nations will travel to the Scope Arena in Norfolk to display their talents at one of the world’s largest displays of military music and performances.

Dr. Condoleezza Rice will narrate this year’s Finale. Dr. Rice was the first woman to serve as National Security Advisor and the first African-American woman to become Secretary of State. While serving under the George W. Bush administration, she was active in peace proceedings in the Middle East.

A number of other servicewomen will also participate this year including Representative Elaine Luria, who served in the Navy for 20 years, and General Lori Robinson, who is the first female commander of a Unified Combatant Command.

This annual event celebrates the “Tattoo,” an international military tradition evolved from 17th century Europe. It is a ceremonial display of military music that is unique to the culture of the country performing.

For tickets or information click here or call (757) 282-2822.