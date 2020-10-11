Confederate Avenue renamed in Virginia amid racial reckoning

The Richmond City Council renamed a street that used to be called Confederate Avenue. It's now Laburnum Park Boulevard.

RICHMOND, Va. — The city council in Richmond, Virginia, has renamed a stretch of four residential blocks that had been known as Confederate Avenue.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that the street's name is now Laburnum Park Boulevard.

The renaming is part of a much larger and ongoing reckoning over the city’s historical ties to slavery and racial discrimination. The capital city took down nearly all of its Confederate monuments this summer in the wake of protests against racial injustice.