WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Elaine Letter on Wednesday sent a letter to top education and city officials in Virginia Beach regarding the presence of lead in drinking water in local schools, the delay in notifying the public, and the distribution of information that may have created a false sense of safety.

The letter addressed to VBCPS Superintendent Aaron Spence, is in response to school system and media disclosures showing that at least 70 instances of elevated lead levels were found at local schools. The letter also highlights the lapse in the time, about seven weeks, between the school system learning of the elevated lead levels and public disclosure of that information.

Congresswoman Luria expresses her concern about information on the VBCPS website indicating that “it is important to note that the Environmental Protection Agency actionable level of 15 ppb [parts per billion] of lead in water is markedly below levels that would pose a risk to children.” She said in fact, a 2016 report from the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that water fountains in schools have lead levels below 1 ppb.

In the letter, Congresswoman Luria asks if VBCPS will provide voluntary blood testing for lead concentration to all children, faculty, and staff attending any affected schools. She also asks if the school system will commit to notifying these groups and the public within 24 hours of any new finding.

Congresswoman Luria asked Superintendent Spence for a written response by December 6. She also asked that school officials provide public access to the raw data of the lead testing by Dec. 13 so that independent toxicologists and other physicians and scientists can verify the accuracy of the tests and determine that no other sites have been erroneously identified as below actionable levels.

