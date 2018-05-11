NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Many across Hampton Roads have experienced their own flooding issues. On Tuesday at the polls you can give your opinion on the problem. See you won’t just be voting for candidates, there will also be two constitutional amendments to decide on election day. But Norfolk Councilwoman Andria McClellan says it's important to understand the flooding constitutional amendment before you decide on Tuesday.

"Anything that we can do to encourage property owners to improve their properties with flood mitigation is extremely important. We can either pay for it now or pay for it later. We can incentivize property owners to be part of the solution and that's what's really going on here,” said McClellan. That means if you put in the work to improve your home's resiliency to flooding you can get a tax break, but it only applies to current homes.

"It has to be a current property that is occupied. This isn't for future development in a flood plain,” said McClellan. McClellan supports the amendment because she believes it'll keep more people in the Hampton Roads area.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"If we were going to completely retreat, who's going to operate the biggest naval base in the world, who's going to staff the second busiest port on the east coast, who's going to go work at the shipyards? All 3 of those are pillars of the economy, and we have individuals who live in properties that are in flooded areas,” said McClellan. But not everyone if as fond of the idea, some environmental groups are worried that any future mitigation efforts may impact the water.

"We don't want to do that, so for example we might specifically say mitigation, or tax relief could be provided for a living shore line. Which would add water quality benefits as well as flood mitigation,” said McClellan. McClellan adds that if the law passes it will take a long time before it goes into effect, and even then, the mitigation efforts would have to be created based on the area that you live in.

"If it is left fairly broad as it stands, and it goes through the municipality, each municipality has the option of what type of flood mitigation efforts they would want to make available.”

© 2018 WVEC