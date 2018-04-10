NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Earlon Delton Mitchell, 28, pleaded guilty to Possession of a Firearm as a Convicted Felon.

The 28-year-old resisted arrest and attempted to flee before being caught with a loaded semi-automatic handgun. Mitchell is not allowed to own a firearm due to a 2007 conviction where he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for nine gang-related felony charges.

Mitchell faces a 10-year prison sentence. His sentencing is scheduled for January 10, 2019 where a federal district court judge will determine Mitchell's prison term.

Mitchell, who lived in Norfolk, is a nine-time felon and a self-admitted general of the Nine Trey Blood Set.

