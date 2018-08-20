NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A brand new fast food restaurant is in the works for residents who live near Tidewater Drive and East Little Creek Road.

According to Norfolk City Councilman Tommy Smigiel, a Cookout restaurant will be constructed near that location, near the Arby's Restaurant.

READ MORE: Cook Out planning new location in Norfolk

In a Facebook post, the councilman detailed that a demolition will be taking place on E. Little Creek Road between Old Ocean View Road and Tidewater Drive.

Two westbound lanes of E. Little Creek Road will be closed starting Wednesday, August 22 through Thursday, August 31.

© 2018 WVEC