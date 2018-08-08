PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — With excessive heat and humidity taking over the Hampton Roads area, cooling centers and stations opened in the area Wednesday.

The City of Portsmouth said it activated its Cool City Cooling Stations for people. Locations have water available. People can bring service animals with them, but no other pets are allowed.

The cooling station locations and their hours are:

Portsmouth Main Library, 601 Court Street, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Churchland Library, 4934 High Street West, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cradock Library, 28 Prospect Parkway, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Manor Library, 1401 Elmhurst Lane, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Human Services Building (Dept. of Social Services Building), 1701 High Street, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City Hall Lobby, 801 Crawford Street, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Senior Station, 3500 Clifford Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Behavioral Healthcare Services Building, 1811 King Street, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Portsmouth encouraged people to take advantage of the stations and other public buildings, reminding everyone that those at greatest risk of heated-related issues include small children, the elderly, and people who have some medical/health conditions.

The City of Norfolk reminded people that they could escape the stifling weather in any of the city's public library branches. A Facebook post by the city showed workers handing out water to people outdoors who were in need of it. The post also included a link to a heat wave safety information from the American Red Cross.

The City of Virginia Beach reminded people to have water and sunscreen handy and to check on seniors, children, and pets.

In James City County, you can head to the James City County Recreation Center at 5301 Longhill Road, or the Human Services Center at 5249 Olde Towne Road. The Recreation Center and the Human Resources Center serve as the County's designated "Cooling Centers," and provide air conditioning and a place to sit down.

The Recreation Center is open Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-6 p.m. The Human Resources Center is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. With the exception of service animals, pets are not allowed in the Cooling Center. For more information, please call 757-259-4200.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC