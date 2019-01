COROLLA, N.C. — A Corolla, N.C. stallion named Roamer has passed away, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

On December 12, Roamer started showing signs of colic, and a veterinarian was immediately called. The stallion had a tear in his GI track which lead to sepsis.

It took less than 24 hours after he first showed signs of colic that it was decided to let the horse go.

Roamer left behind his offspring on the beach.