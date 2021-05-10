Could we see a COVID-19 winter surge?

Pediatricians at MUSC say the delta variant is causing more severe illness in children putting them at higher risk than they were last winter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why would there be a winter surge if more people are getting vaccinated and many have already had COVID-19?

Doctors say there are a few reasons. First, your immunity against COVID-19 doesn't last forever.

We still don't know how long a previous COVID-19 infection can protect you. And when it comes to the vaccine, we've already seen breakthrough infections as immunity wanes over time.

And a lot of people aren't vaccinated and that includes kids under 12 who still can't get the shot.

Pediatricians at MUSC say the delta variant is causing more severe illness in children putting them at higher risk than they were last winter.

Those doctors say out of all of their young hospitalized COVID-19 patients, none of them, not even the teenagers, were fully vaccinated on arrival.

More evidence that the key to preventing a winter surge is getting more people vaccinated at every age group.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts