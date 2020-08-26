Court: School transgender bathroom policy unconstitutional

The ruling is a victory for transgender rights advocates and Gavin Grimm, a former Gloucester High School student who was barred from using the boys bathrooms.

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court has ruled that a Virginia school board’s transgender bathroom ban is unconstitutional and discriminated against a transgender male student who was barred from using the boys bathrooms in his high school.

A three-judge panel of the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that the Gloucester County School Board violated Gavin Grimm’s constitutional rights when it required him to use restrooms that corresponded with his biological sex - female - or private bathrooms.

The panel upheld a decision from a federal judge in Norfolk who ruled last year that Grimm’s constitutional rights were violated.