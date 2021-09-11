Hampton Roads hospital system says they're prepared for another COVID-19 surge, but hopeful it won't happen

Colorado has seen an increase in hospital admissions in just the last two weeks, leaving some to wonder if we might see that here.

NORFOLK, Va. — 10 states across the U.S. have seen an increase in hospital admissions in the last two weeks, leaving some wondering if we’re headed for another COVID-19 surge.

If we are, is Hampton Roads ready?

As more people are getting vaccinated, COVID-19 cases in Hampton Roads are still trending down.

"We’ve seen a substantial decline where Chesapeake is no longer at a level of high transmission so certainly that makes us very happy and optimistic," said Jerry Tucker with the Chesapeake Health Department.

But some states, like Colorado, are already seeing cases spike back up.

According to federal data, they’ve seen an increase in hospital admissions in just the last two weeks, leaving some to wonder if we might see that here.

"We’re cautiously looking at the numbers every day because we’re going into the holiday season, so that’s certainly one risk factor and also the temperatures are getting cooler so typically more people are going to congregate indoors more where ventilation is not as good certainly as compared to being outside," said Tucker. "So, those are two key risk factors that could certainly lead to another surge so we’re certainly watching that."

Forecasters with the predicting software, Metaculus, say there is a 30% chance of cases exceeding the Delta surge during the 1st quarter of 2022.

So far, Virginia has not seen the high transmission rates we saw last fall, which does reduce the potential of a holiday surge, according to the Virginia Department of Health

While health officials are hopeful our number won't go up, if they do, are our hospitals ready?

Sentara Healthcare, the largest provider in our area, says they’re prepared.

"We applaud the hard work and dedication of our team members to maintain a constant state of readiness. We have robust emergency management plans in place and are prepared to adjust and expand our capabilities as needed to continue caring for our communities," they said in a statement.

They go on to say, "we do not want to speculate on the possibility of a future surge. What we can say with certainty, is that COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping our community members and loved ones safe. We encourage all eligible community members to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if you can do so.”

Dr. Julia Murphy, an Epidemiologist with the VDH, says they are closely monitoring outbreaks and variants to see if there is a change in transmission which would ultimately spark a surge.

"Future case growth does remain possible if transmission rates and activities mirrors those of 2020."

For now, health officials say the best way to slow down the spread is to roll up your sleeves.

"It’s imperative we get as many vaccinated as possible," Tucker said.

As we do go into the holiday season, the CDC has some tips on how to make sure your family stays safe.

They recommend you get vaccinated, wear your mask in a public indoor setting if you’re not yet vaccinated and get tested if you have symptoms.