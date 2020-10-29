Cox High School student recovering after a rare stroke

A Cox High School junior is back in school after having a stroke at 17 years old.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Timmy Anderson is an all-around athlete who loves playing soccer and baseball for Cox High School.

Last month, at just 17 years old, he had a stroke.

“I am definitely thankful that I’m able to sit here today and talk,” he said.

Timmy said the stroke happened early in the morning on September 30. He said his mom was trying to wake him up for school, when he said he felt different.

“When I woke up, I felt this weird ringing in my ears, and at the time I thought nothing of it," he said. "I thought I was really drowsy and tired - which I was.”

He remembers trying to get up, but feeling disoriented. He tried texting his mom for help, but his fingers just wouldn’t work.

“I tapped the call button, and I called her and when I tried to talk, I knew at that time that I probably had a stroke,” Timmy said.

Timmy ended up at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the only Comprehensive Stroke Center in South Hampton Roads, meaning it achieves the highest quality treatment of serious stroke events. He had emergency surgery to remove a clot.

His mom said she’s grateful for her son's care.

Jennifer Anderson said, “It happened fast, and very skilled doctors and because of their speed, Timmy has no permanent disability.”

Jennifer said it’s still hard for her to grasp that her young son suffered a stroke.

“Nobody thinks your heathy kid could have this happen, but that’s why we want everybody to know these are the symptoms," she explained.

Timmy will have one more procedure, and after that he said he’s ready to get back to a playing sports and enjoying life.