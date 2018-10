VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel is closed in both directions because of a single-vehicle crash in Thimble Tunnel.

Officials are expecting it to take between two and two-and-a-half hours to open one lane.

There is no further information available at this time.

