Crash in Chesapeake leaves cab of tractor trailer hanging off High Rise Bridge

Virginia State Police said a tractor trailer hit the wall of the bridge, causing part of it to dangle off the overpass. The driver was trapped inside.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — First responders were able to free the driver of a tractor-trailer after the vehicle crashed into the wall of a bridge in Chesapeake, trapping the driver inside.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened shortly before 8:45 a.m. Monday on I-64 at the high-rise bridge. The tractor-trailer struck the bridge wall and the impact of the crash was so strong, it left the tractor-trailer partially dangling off the right side of the bridge.

Thankfully, emergency crews were able to get the driver out of the cab safely. Authorities said the driver was alert at the time they helped free him.

Crews are still working to remove the tractor-trailer from the bridge at this time.