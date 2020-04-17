Crash kills one man, seriously hurts another man in Surry County

State Police trying to learn what led up to a serious crash that killed one man and landed another man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SURRY COUNTY, Va. — State police say one man died and another was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Surry County.

First responders were sent to the intersection of Beechland Road and White Marsh Road just before 4 p.m. on Friday to check on an accident.

It was there they found one driver dead and the other driver with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned that the driver of a Honda Accord stopped at the intersection, then tried to proceed through when his car was hit by a GMC Sierra truck.

Both drivers weren't wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck died on impact and the driver of the sedan was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.