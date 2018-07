SMITHFIELD, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters took on a duplex fire in Smithfield early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at a Pinewood Avenue residence around 1 a.m. According to the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, the fire was quickly knocked out.

Crews remained on-scene for three hours to make sure the fire didn't start back up again.

There is no word on a cause at this time.

© 2018 WVEC