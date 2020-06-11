Crews clean up diesel sheen at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach

Officials said they don't know where the diesel came from. An environmental cleanup crew was hired to counteract any harmful impacts as much as possible.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Crews from multiple agencies responded to a diesel sheen incident in Rudee Inlet on Friday.

Coast Guard watchstanders got a call Thursday evening from fire crews who learned that a sheen had been spotted in the water in the Rudee Inlet area.

Hazardous materials crews were immediately dispatched to start cleanup efforts with absorbent pads that night.

Early Friday morning, a pollution response team was sent to assess the situation,

After that assessment, officials decided to hire an environmental cleanup crew and contract cleanup operations to mitigate the impact of the diesel on the environment. Authorities don't yet know where the diesel came from.