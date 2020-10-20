Crews investigating hazmat incident at Raising Cane's near ODU

Restaurant workers said they smelled an odor. Residents living above the restaurant were evacuated. Crews are working to find the source of the smell.

NORFOLK, Va. — Multiple crews are investigating a possible hazmat incident near ODU.

The ODU Police Department tweeted just before 10 a.m. Tuesday that there was a potential safety risk at Raising Cane's on Monarch Way.

About 45 minutes later, Norfolk Fire-Rescue also tweeted that crews were at the restaurant looking into the incident.

Authorities say restaurant workers called police after they smelled an odor. All residents living above the restaurant were evacuated while crews work to find the source of the smell.

ODU Police are asking people to avoid the area of 4100 Monarch Way while crews investigate.

No other details have been released at this time.