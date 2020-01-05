Crews work fast after rain, wind knocks out power to thousands

NORFOLK, Va. — On Thursday, a heavy downpour and strong winds caused thousands of people to be without power for part of the day and flooded some streets across Hampton Roads.
The flooded streets in Pungo and Norfolk show how fast the water levels can rise.
Dominion Energy crews were out fixing power lines and redirecting traffic throughout the day, too.
A crew member told 13News Now that each worker must have their own work truck to get through the storm. This is their way of practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis.