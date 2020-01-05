Crews work fast after rain, wind knocks out power to thousands

Thursday's storms came and went, but left workers to clean up the mess they left behind. Crews also worked to restore power to thousands in the Hampton Roads region.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Thursday, a heavy downpour and strong winds caused thousands of people to be without power for part of the day and flooded some streets across Hampton Roads.

The flooded streets in Pungo and Norfolk show how fast the water levels can rise.

Dominion Energy crews were out fixing power lines and redirecting traffic throughout the day, too.