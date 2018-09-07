RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- The staff leading corrections officers inside Virginia’s prisons have new concerns.

Lawmakers gave corrections officers additional raises after our investigation revealed the situation behind bars is a danger to the public. However, that raise will not go to the most senior officers.

Supervisors who put their lives on the line behind bars reached out to 13News Now. They said their ranks were left out when the raises were allocated, and it could make the crisis in corrections even worse.

A group of Department of Corrections supervisors called 13News Now together.

“My first thought was disbelief,” one said.

“We all work hard at what we do, and we should be compensated,” another said.

They want the public to understand exactly what's going on. They asked to be anonymous because they fear raising these concerns could jeopardize their jobs.

“It seems kind of unfair for officers to be getting the pay raises, and not us,” one exclaimed.

Now, they feel something else is on the line.

“Your safety is jeopardized at the whole institution and everyone that works in it,” one supervisor said.

The new raise appropriated after our investigation gave an additional $2,016 to everyone classified as "Correctional Officers and Correctional Officer Seniors.” However, "Seniors" does not refer to those in the supervisor ranks. So, sergeants, lieutenants, captains, majors, those who lead those guards are not eligible for the extra money.

“Where does the division in pay reflect on that responsibility division?” one asked. “I've got line staff making the same, or more than me now.”

Some supervisors said they're considering taking voluntary demotions for the raise. Others explained they're thinking about leaving DOC altogether. Once those veteran officers walk out the door, their expertise walks out with them.

“You got new officers, new line staff that's going to come in, and they're not experienced enough to recognize these shifts in offender behaviors,” one described. “Then the offenders are more likely to engage in deviant behavior and it puts the institution at risk.”

They believe an institution at risk puts the public at risk if an inmate is able to escape.

“I think first we have to acknowledge that there's a serious problem,” Del. Mike Mullin responded to the concerns. “It's a serious safety risk.”

Mullin said during the next session, lawmakers need to reconsider how they give these raises. They should think about doling out percentage increases that reflect the years of experience an officer has, instead of flat dollar amounts. Mullin added they must make sure the language is clear, so all ranks receive the money.

Del. Mullin was asked if there is an appetite for that kind of action in the General Assembly.

“I think a lot of the work that you guys have done in your Crisis of Corrections has really brought this to the forefront,” Mullin answered. “I know there are a number of delegates in Hampton Roads who have been hearing from their constituents that this is a top priority.”

13News Now reached out to a spokesperson for DOC for a comment on the supervisors’ concerns. Here's the statement from Director Harold Clark:

"We are pleased that salary increases for our Correctional Officers and Correctional Officers Senior were included in the final budget. We made great efforts to educate members of the General Assembly regarding VADOC’s significant need for salary increases for all of our security and probation/parole staff. We will continue fighting for increased funding for appropriate salaries for all custody personnel and others."

