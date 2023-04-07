Crowds gather at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach to watch annual fireworks display

Despite the heat, hundreds showed up to Mount Trashmore to enjoy food, live music and, of course, fireworks!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This July 4th, hundreds showed up to Mount Trashmore to enjoy food, live music and, of course, fireworks!

It’s a day many families look forward to all year.

"We’re just enjoying the weather. You know we’re waiting for the fireworks, the kids really enjoy the ice cream," said Menfis Figueroa.

The annual celebration drew hundreds of people, despite the heat.

"We wanted to stay cool and we’ve got plenty of shade here," said Mary Sosoatu.

She said she and her kids just got to Virginia from Chicago. As a military spouse, celebrating Independence Day is a big deal for her family.

"We’re here to celebrate our freedoms. We have a lot of freedoms that a lot of people don’t have around the world, so I’m excited to be a part of that and to have those freedoms," said Sosoatu.

Miss the fireworks at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach?



Ramon Figueroa brought his family from Honduras to the United States 25 years ago.

"It’s a country that you can get a better life, that you feel safe," he said.

Celebrating the nation’s birth is something equally as important to them, for the life they’ve built here in Virginia Beach.

"We come over because we have to celebrate July 4th because we live in a great country," said Figueroa. "God bless America."

Figueroa and his family enjoyed food vendors like Ray Seth with Wired Up.

"It’s a fun environment, fun place to be around," said Seth.



The highly anticipated fireworks show closed out the night and was met with cheers from the crowd.