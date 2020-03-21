Crowds gather at Yorktown Beach despite coronavirus concerns; county urges social distancing

York County leaders are encouraging people to follow the Governor Ralph Northam’s order and limit the number of people in popular gathering spots to no more than 10.

YORKTOWN, Va. — Hundreds of people hit Yorktown Beach throughout the day Friday, despite coronavirus concerns.

Earlier this week, Governor Ralph Northam told people to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

“I do worry about it,” County Administrator Neil Morgan said. “It would be reluctant to say nobody can come out on a nice day, but we hope a little common sense will be adequate.”

County administrator Neil Morgan said right now the policy is to allow passive recreation and no organized group activities, but it's a challenge.

“So far I haven't seen anything concerning,” Morgan said.

Laura Bilbery and her two children are trying to find creative things to do to burn energy and still stay safe.

“We asked some kids who came to play to go back to their parents, they love playing with kids, but it isn’t happening today,” Bilbery said.

Of the more than 100 coronavirus cases in the state, three are in York County.

Morgan is urging people to practice social distancing. Deputies also patrolled the beach. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said they're not enforcing the 10-person rule at the beach, but asking people to use their best judgment.