Currituck County easing coronavirus restrictions for property owners, visitors

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Beginning on April 23 at 9 a.m., non-resident property owners with city permits will be welcomed back to Currituck County.

The Currituck County Board of Commissioners voted in a Monday meeting to start lifting restrictions meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in their stretch of the Outer Banks.

The board also decided visitors would be allowed to come to Corolla starting on May 15, subject to a reevaluation by the board on May 4.

Non-resident property owners hoping to visit their properties in the county need to request a non-resident Currituck entry permit from the county by emailing emstaff@currituckcountync.gov.

Each car entering the county needs its own permit, and officials are encouraging visitors to bring enough food and supplies to sustain their households for 14 days. The county government said grocery stores may not be fully stocked during this opening period.