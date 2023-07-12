'System issue' at CVS Pharmacy causes prescription backlog

A company spokesperson says the issue is fixed though it may have caused "temporary delays."

NORFOLK, Va. — Trouble at CVS Pharmacy means a prescription slowdown at stores across the country.

A spokesperson for the company is blaming a “system issue” that caused delays and a prescription backlog. But, the issue is now fixed.

Norfolk resident Kandace LaFlamme said her child’s doctor called her to warn her about the problem before she picked up his medication this afternoon.

She said her son’s pediatrician said pharmacists had trouble pulling up her son’s file.

“The doctors called me and told me... They couldn’t even get through because they [pharmacists] were telling them that the systems were down. So, they couldn’t even pull up my son’s file," LaFlamme said. “It’s kind of surprising because CVS is the only place that takes our insurance, so for them to have this random shutdown is [frustrating].”

A statement from a CVS pharmacy spokesperson acknowledged the issue but said the issue was only a brief problem.

The statement reads: "A system issue impacted Caremark prescription billing and some e-prescriptions on July 10. Our system is operational now, but there may be temporary delays as our pharmacy teams resolve a backlog of prescriptions."

Norfolk resident Constance Lartique also believes those temporary delays may have affected her.

“I think it’s got something to do with the system, I do. The man I was talking to inside, waiting, he was like, ‘I’ve been waiting for a while.’ I’m like, ‘Ok. Let me get up out of here,'” Lartique said.

She called about her cholesterol prescription two days ago on Monday but when she arrived to pick it up this morning, the medication wasn’t ready.

“I need my medicine though," she said. "I only have two pills left.”