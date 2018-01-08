VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Cybersecurity experts are warning people not to be too relaxed on social media.

They warn what you put out there could be compromised.

The topic of online hackers targeting social media users have been in headlines nationwide lately and experts believe some may be connected to Russia.

On Tuesday, social media giant Facebook announced it had detected a covert campaign to influence November midterm elections. 32 fake accounts had been created between March 2017 and May 2018.

As the work of online hackers reaches social media, ECPI University CIS professor Scott Gibson, warns that people should be aware of what goes on internet profiles, and just being aware of what networks you're using, especially public WIFI networks.

"Do not trust other people. Just, do not do it," said Gibson.

Gibson said on a Facebook profile, sure you may want to be friends with a lot of people, but be smart.

Don't put up personal information, like addresses or phone numbers and keep in mind to check your settings. It could make a big difference.

"Be curious of the settings. Most people are not curious. They're scared to get in thinking they're going to break something. You're not going to break anything," he said.

He also encourages people to change passwords frequently and use phrases, instead of something short and simple. Limiting your online circle could save you a lot of trouble.

"Always lock it down to where you're only allowing family and friends that you know," said Gibson.

© 2018 WVEC