DARE COUNTY, NC (WVEC) — Emergency Management is urging people to prepare for the potential outcome of Tropical Storm Florence.

On Friday, it downgraded to a tropical storm, but although it’s still days away, people are being urged to have a plan ready this weekend. Drew Pearson, the Director of Emergency Management in Dare County said now is the time to prepare.

"The sooner it’s done, the more time they’ll have to focus on evacuating,” said Pearson. “Things they can do now, like getting their evacuation plans updated. Knowing where they’re gonna go, having supply kits ready to go.”

Preparing ahead of time can go a long way, that includes getting your home ready in case a hurricane or tropical storm makes its way toward Dare County.

“They should start getting out, moving the picnic tables, moving the furniture in, making sure windows are opening and closing properly, doors are locking, everything is tidy and neat on the outside so it doesn’t pick up and blow away or go somewhere else,” said Pearson.

Teri Grubbs lives in Nags Head and is already prepared in case the storm heads her way.

“I have a generator under the house. So, I’ll make sure my gas cans are full. We have some boards behind the house if things get really bad but most of the times you’ll know when it’s coming through,” said Grubbs. “I usually have a pantry that’s got basic stuff in there, so we have extras.”

Emergency Management recommends for people to have enough food to endure on their own for at least three to five days.

Whether Florence heads his way or not, Robert Denson, a resident of Nags County was taking things easy on Friday afternoon. He said he’s only had to evacuate once in the past, and he’s not afraid of a storm.

“I try to keep myself safe, that’s about it,” said Denson. “I go to the store and get maybe a few canned goods and some gallons of water if I do need some.”

