NORFOLK, Va, (WVEC) — 13New Now Daybreak Anchor Lucy Bustamante is heading to Philadelphia with her family. Her husband will be attending business school there. Lucy's last day with us is July 20.

"It has not been an easy decision, but I'm just one of the thousands of military families in our market, and it all comes to a point where our family made the decision to leave the Navy," Bustamante said.

The New Orleans native started working at 13News Now in October 2010 after serving as an evening anchor at WWL-TV in her hometown.

Dan Kennedy, who comes from Nashville, Tennessee, will join Ashley Smith as co-anchor of the morning show.

Join us in wishing Lucy well as she, her husband, and their children make their way to Philadelphia!

