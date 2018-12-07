NORFOLK, Va, (WVEC) -- Daybreak anchor Lucy Bustamante will be leaving 13News Now next week.

Bustamante's last day is July 20.

"It has not been an easy decision, but I'm just one of the thousands of military families in our market — and it all comes to a point where our family made the decision to leave the Navy," Bustamante said.

Bustamante will be moving to Philadelphia where her husband will be attending business school.

The New Orleans native started working at 13News Now in October 2010 after serving as an evening anchor at WWL-TV in her hometown.

Dan Kennedy, who comes from Nashville, Tennessee, will be replacing Bustamante.

