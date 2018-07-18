NORFOLK, Va, (WVEC) — 13News Now Meteorologist Iisha Scott will be leaving 13News Now. She'll be heading to our station in Charlotte, N.C., WCNC. Iisha's last day with us will be July 25.

"I'm super, super excited but it's a rather bittersweet announcement because this is home," she said. "I was born and raised in Norfolk."

Before Iisha joined 13News Now, she was the weekend morning meteorologist at WECT-TV 6 in Wilmington, N.C. where she covered the city’s second largest ice storm on record.

We're excited for the opportunity Iisha has, and we're wishing her all the best as she makes her way to Charlotte. Join us in wishing her well!

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC