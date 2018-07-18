NORFOLK, Va, (WVEC) -- 13News Now meteorologist Iisha Scott will be leaving 13News Now next week.

Scott's last day is July 25.

"I'm super, super excited but it's a rather bittersweet announcement because this is home," she said. "I was born and raised in Norfolk."

Before Scott joined 13News Now, she was the weekend morning meteorologist at WECT-TV 6 in Wilmington, N.C. where she covered the city’s second largest ice storm on record.

Scott will be joining the weather team at NBC Charlotte in North Carolina.

