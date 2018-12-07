HAMPTON, Va., (WVEC) – On August 18, 2017, Hampton Police Division received a call of a man threatening to jump off the East Hampton Bridge into the Hampton River.

Officers Dylan Everett and Laura Wright rushed to the scene. The man had climbed over the bridge railing and was standing outside of the bridge.

“This guy’s having a really bad day and he’s decided that he’s done with his bad day,” Wright said.

Moments later the man jumped into the water. Wright and Everett went right into the water after him.

They kept the man’s head above water and got him to shore. Medics rushed the man to the hospital and he made a full recovery.

It’s no surprise, the police officers tried to deflect the spotlight.

“I don’t think I’m a hero. This is my job and this is what I would do every day,” Wright said.

“I don’t think you have to be hero to do that, you just have to want to help people.”

