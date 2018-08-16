NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — CHKD is holding a Birth and Beyond Baby Fair in September that will help expecting mothers prepare for their new baby.

The fair will be at Pembroke Mall in Virginia Beach and is free and open to the public.

The event is 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15.

Participation in the Baby Shower and a chance to win a car seat requires registration.

Soon-to-be parents will have the opportunity to meet with professionals to ask questions about selecting a pediatrician and preparing the home and the car for baby.

There will be vendors from a variety of community agencies that will share information about preparing to bring baby home.

For more information visit CHKD.org/classes.

© 2018 WVEC