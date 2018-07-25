NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) — This week on Daybreak, we've been testing water around Hampton Roads. We've already shown you what it takes to get your home water tested.

But what do you do if you're not happy with the results?

There are plenty of filters on the market. But with so many options, you may be wondering what is the best way to filter your water?

We spoke to an expert from Culligan of Greater Virginia to find out.

There are many reasons you should filter your water.

"For the average homeowner, they want to know is it removing lead and umm….different contaminants that they are worried about….chlorine, taste and odor, aesthetics,” said Andrew Whalen, general manager of Culligan of Greater Virginia.

And while many of us have refrigerator filters, he says they may not be best.

"Most of them are certified basically for aesthetics."

Whalen says one of the best ways to filter your water is reverse osmosis.

"It's a filtration method. Basically, forcing water through a membrane," said Whalen.

It cleanses the water of not only contaminants, but pharmaceuticals.

A quick search online shows a reverse osmosis water filtration system could cost you anywhere from $100 to $1,000. It's installed under your sink.

