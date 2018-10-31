NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Get your napkins and celery sticks ready! The Virginia War of the Wings returns to Waterside District this weekend.

More than a dozen local restaurants will be competing at the event.

Among the competitors will be reigning champs Bucketheads Beach Grill.

“I know we are just a bar, but we are a bar with really good food,” owner John Murray said.

Murray's wings have brought home the big trophies several years in a row. The "triple threat" wing won People's Choice, while the mango buffalo won Best in Show.

“This year we are going to do our cheesy garlic buffalo, our triple threat that we always take, sweet Thai Bay, and we have a new sauce that we have been working on that’s called 'fire x,'" he said.

13News Now anchor Kristina Robinson had to put Murray's wings to the test. Her favorite — cheesy garlic buffalo, and despite not being a fan of spicy food typically, she really enjoyed the "triple threat."

“We don’t make it just hot, that’s easy anybody can do that, make it hot and taste good, that’s another story,” Murray said.

When asked what the secret to his great wings is, Murray says love. His advice to other competitors at Virginia War of the Wings is to have fun.

Virginia War of the Wings competition is 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Waterside District.

Tickets are available here.

