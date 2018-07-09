A local organization that trains wounded warriors for scuba diving to help in the rehabilitation process is hosting a fundraiser Saturday.

SUDS VA is hosting Fins & Folly from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Broad Bay Country Club in Virginia Beach.

Soldiers Undertaking Disabled Scuba, or “SUDS” — a nonprofit and a chapter of Disabled Sports USA — offers adaptive scuba program for injured combat soldiers and veterans, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

This year the event welcomes John W. Thompson and honors 5 SUDS warriors.

The fundraiser will feature live music by Scott Kale and band Popwire, food, cash bar and Bold Mariner Brewery local craft beers.

The organization is based at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

For more information, visit sudsdiving.org.

