The fencing around the US Capitol has been removed

U.S. Capitol Police say they are prepared to ramp up security again at a moment's notice, if needed.

WASHINGTON — Nearly four months after fencing around the U.S. Capitol went up following the violent insurrection on January 6, U.S. Capitol Police said Wednesday that all of the fencing had been removed and roads are now back open.

In a release Wednesday, United States Capitol Police said they are ready to quickly ramp up security at a moment's notice, if needed.

Capitol Police say that while the fencing around the outer perimeter has been taken down, the inner perimeter fence around the Capitol building remains in place while they and other law enforcement partners work to strengthen security around the Capitol.

Security officials began scaling back the fencing over the weekend.

Timothy Blodgett, the acting House sergeant-at-arms, said last week in a memo to members of Congress that the fencing will be scaled back in two phases in response to guidance from the U.S. Capitol Police that “there does not exist a known, credible threat" that warrants keeping the temporary barrier in place.

The fencing has been an area of contention in the months since it was erected. D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton introduced a bill last month to ban the installation of permanent fencing on the Capitol grounds. She called the fencing "security theater."

Five people lost their lives and dozens were injured when pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Two police officers have also died by suicide in the weeks following the attack.

Thousands of Trump supporters surrounded the U.S. Capitol following a rally on the National Mall to protest unfounded claims of election fraud in which the President told the crowd to “fight like hell”, and that if they didn’t they were “not going to have a country anymore.”

The mob forced its way in while a joint session of Congress led by Vice President Mike Pence was being held to certify the electoral college vote, confirming Joe Biden’s presidency. The rioters smashed windows, pushed back police lines and scaled the walls of the Capitol, gaining entry as far as the House and Senate Chambers where the historic vote had been happening just minutes before.

The looters ransacked offices of leaders like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and damaged or stole property throughout the complex.

The building was locked down for more than 4 hours, key members of government were ushered away by armed security to safe locations while other Congressmen and women and their aides barricaded in their offices, fearful for their safety.