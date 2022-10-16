Deadly crash in James City County

The crash happened in an intersection near the 8700 block of Barhamsville Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — James City County Police and Fire Department personnel responded to a car crash Friday afternoon at the intersection of Barhamsville Road and Old Stage Road.

The crash killed one person and sent two others to the hospital, the JCC Police Department said.

Initial investigations revealed that a 2017 Honda Fit was traveling on Old Stage Road when it stopped at the intersection at Barhamsville Road.

It then proceeded into the intersection where it was hit by a 2012 Ford Focus that was traveling east on Barhamsville Road.

The driver of the Honda Fit, 74-year-old Christine Paxton of New Kent County, died at a hospital just after midnight Saturday.

The driver of the Ford Focus and their passenger both were hurt and sent to the hospital.