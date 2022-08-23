Deadly week for pedestrians across Hampton Roads

The Virginia Beach Town Center crash makes three people killed by cars within the past week locally.

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s becoming more dangerous these days to be a pedestrian in many cities across America.

Deadly crashes involving pedestrians have jumped nearly 60% since 2009.

Across Virginia, 125 pedestrians were killed last year, which is up 10% from the year before.

It’s been an especially deadly week in Hampton Roads. Three pedestrians have been killed in just the last five days.

Monday’s crash in Town Center of Virginia Beach happened in the middle of the day.

But numbers show crashes like this are more likely to happen in the dark of the night.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles found that on average, 3 out of 4 deadly pedestrian crashes last year happened at night.

The DMV also found that 1 in 3 pedestrians were hit while crossing the road at a part that isn't an intersection.

It was just after midnight Sunday when a driver in Norfolk hit and killed a young woman at Colley and West Brambleton avenues. Police are still looking for the driver who never stopped to help her.

It was also dark, around 10 p.m. last Thursday night, when a driver hit and killed a Good Samaritan who stopped to help a stranded driver on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach. We’ve learned the driver in that case stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.

It’s not just pedestrians.

A report released just last week showed a spike this year in all traffic deaths.

Aggressive and reckless driving is on the rise, with many of these statistics above pre-pandemic levels, according to data from AAA.