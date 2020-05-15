Death investigation connected to possible overdose in Hampton hotel room

When officers got to the hotel, they found four unconscious people in a room. Two were dead and the other two were taken to a hospital to be treated for an overdose.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police were called to the scene of an apparent overdose Thursday morning where they found two people dead and another two who were taken to a local hospital.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of West Pembroke Avenue just before 11 a.m. in reference to an overdose.

That area is where the Hampton Manor Motel is located.

They found four unconscious males in one hotel room. Two were dead and medics rushed the other two to a nearby hospital to be treated for symptoms consistent with a narcotic overdose.