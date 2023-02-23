Del. Mike Mullin mourns loss of infant son

"It is with great sadness that I share the passing of our baby, Peter," Mullin said in a tweet.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia delegate from Hampton Roads is mourning the loss of his infant son.

Del. Mike Mullin, who represents Virginia's 93rd District, announced the death of his son, Peter.

Mullin tweeted the following statement:

"It is with great sadness that I share the passing of our baby, Peter. Rebecca and I appreciate the love and support that so many people are sending to us at this time but ask for privacy as we grieve the loss of our precious son."

Just a day before the announcement of his son's death, Mullin said he would not be seeking reelection.