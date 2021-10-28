Deliberations in Hank Smith Jr. trial to start Friday

Hank Smith Jr. faces felony homicide charges as well as child abuse, neglect and cruelty charges

NORFOLK, Va. — A jury will now decide the case of a man charged in connection to his son's death.

4-year-old Larkin Carr died in 2018. His dad, Hank Smith Jr. is accused of failing to get the boy the help he needed after a teenager allegedly badly beat Larkin.

Smith is on trial for felony homicide and child abuse charges. On Thursday, jurors heard closing arguments.

Attorneys for the Commonwealth say this case is about accountability. They believe Hank Smith Jr. is responsible for what happened to Larkin.

The prosecution says Smith should have protected him from the abuse. Larkin was throwing up for several days before his death. Catherine Seals testified that they didn’t take him to the hospital and believed Larkin had a stomach bug.

The lead attorney said, “What experienced parent doesn’t take the child to the hospital.” He went on to say that not taking Larkin to get medical care allowed him to get hurt again.

The Commonwealth said Larkin never got the chance to be free from the abuse.

According to a CHKD expert and a Pathologist, Larkin died from blunt force trauma while living with Smith, Smith’s girlfriend Catherine Seals, and her teenage son. Larkin had at least 80 bruises all over his body.

The teenager is charged with second-degree murder in Larkin’s death.

Smith’s attorney says her client loved his kids and had no direct evidence his girlfriend’s son abused Larkin. She said the blunt force trauma came from the teenager.

She went on to say so many people had eyes on the four-year-old from therapists to school leaders and no one reported any issues.

Smith’s attorney said he told Child Protective Services about Larkin’s bruises several times. Smith also spent very little time at the Norfolk home with his children, due to working to provide for the family and his attorney said it’s hard for Smith to fully understand what goes on at the home day to day.

Prosecutors said CPS didn’t know the full story about what happened inside the home, because Smith lied. They said when Smith saw the bruises on Larkin, he should have taken him to a doctor.

The defense told jurors everyone loses no matter what you decide. She went on to say the Commonwealth doesn’t meet the elements of the charges.

The judge said jurors will start deliberating Friday morning.