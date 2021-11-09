There's a new variant hitting North Carolina. It potentially spreads faster than delta.

Delta plus is in eight states now, but the CDC says there's no need to hit the panic button yet.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina just confirmed its first case of a new coronavirus variant called AY.4.2. It’s better known as delta plus. It's in eight states now: North Carolina, California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, Rhode Island and Washington.

How contagious is delta plus?

Doctors say the new delta plus variant is slight more contagious than the previous delta variant.

"The Delta Plus is a variant form of Delta that's a little bit more infectious," Dr. John Goldman, infectious disease specialist at UPMC, told our sister station WPMT.

Goldman said in the beginning of the pandemic, for every one person infected with the original form of COVID-19, one to two more people could also catch the virus. With Delta, he said, that number jumps to around 4-6 people. With Delta Plus, he estimates the number jumps even higher to 7-8 people.

Goldman said making the choice not to get the vaccine is making the choice to get the virus.

"What we're seeing is the virus is becoming more and more infectious," he said.

Does delta plus make you sicker?

While delta plus spreads more, there's no evidence it makes people sicker. The CDC also says right now the biggest concern should still be the original delta variant.

“The delta variant reminded us we need to be humble in our response to this virus and to follow the science as we modify guidance and address the pandemic,” said CDC Director Rochell Walensky. “Here are a few things we've learned over the past few months. First, the delta variant is notable more contagious and spreads faster than previous variants. Second, though breakthrough infections are infrequent, vaccinated individuals who are infected with delta are able to transmit the virus. Third, while we've seen waning immunity in certain populations leading us to recommend the roll-out of booster shots, COVID-19 vaccines are still highly effective and provide strong protection particularly against severe disease, hospitalization and death.”

The CDC has said the original delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox.

What's with all the variants?

Seeing all these variants pop up can be scary, but doctors say they expected this. Viruses change and evolve over time. In fact, a Johns Hopkins doctor says experts discover new covid variants every week, but only a few are big enough changes to make the public aware.

Let's compare that to the flu. Each year, a new strain or variant of the flu goes around. That's why doctors suggest getting a new flu shot each year. They say there are four main variants of the flu this year.

So, if variants are normal, why should you care?

Doctors fear a new variant will form that can evade vaccines. Right now, that’s not a problem. The worst mutations we’ve seen are called “variants of concern.” That means they are more likely to cause breakthrough infections, but the vaccines still protect you from getting really sick.