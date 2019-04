CARROLLTON, Va. — Isle of Wight County sheriff's Deputies arrested a United States Air Force reservist who's accused of distributing child pornography.

Gregory Wacks, 36, is a reservist with the rank of major. He holds a hybrid role at Joint Base Langley-Eustis where he works in personnel.

Investigators arrested Wacks, who lives in Carrollton, after they got a tip from Homeland Security Investigations.

Wacks faces a felony charge. He was released on a $2,500 secured bond.