YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- — Vandals target York County once again, this time, shattering glass windows.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Deputies say someone busted the back window on a car in the Seaford area, and at a home on Old York Hampton Highway.

Deputies say in both cases, someone used a small marble or pebble to break through the glass.

Carl Duncan lives next door to the home that had its window cracked. He said he also found a marble in his driveway, but after talking to his neighbor he knew it might be evidence.

“When I found out he found one I got mine out the trash and gave to the deputy,” Duncan said. “I checked to make sure I had no damage.”

Deputies also found graffiti painted on the side of the York Square shopping center and on a few businesses' windows.

The graffiti happened over the weekend leaving business owners tried to block out the inappropriate paint.

Deputies are also investigating nearly a dozen different reports of vandalism on Crockett Road, just from last week where spray paint and graffiti covered street signs, the road and mailboxes.

There were four similar vandalism cases in April, but deputies have not said if all of these cases are connected.

