YORKTOWN, Va. — Deputies from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the Yorktown waterfront at this time.

Authorities said that a "disorderly subject" on Water Street threw a suspicious object into the street around 1:42 p.m. Monday.

The object was later identified as a trumpet mute. The person was not taken into custody.

The surrounding area was evacuated as a precaution, while deputies investigate.

No other information was immediately available.

13News Now Viewer Chris Kaligos